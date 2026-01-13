Bouchard scored two goals, tallied an assist and fired four shots on net in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard scored just 16 seconds in the second period before finding the empty cage near the end of the third to secure the win. He also picked up a helper on Zach Hyman's goal in the first period. With the pair of twine finders, Bouchard is up to 11 goals, 35 assists, 116 shots on net and 67 blocks through 46 games this season. Since Team Canada announced its roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which didn't include Bouchard, he has nine points, 13 shots on goal and eight blocks in five games. Regardless of his Olympic status, his strong start to the calendar year is turning heads, as he now ranks third among all defenseman in points this season. At his current pace, he could reach the 80-point threshold by the end of the regular season for the second time in his career. He still has an outside shot to win the Norris Trophy, but is worth mentioning alongside the best playmaking defensemen in the league.