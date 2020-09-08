Bouchard will begin the 2020-21 season on loan with Swedish second-tier team Sodertalje SK.

With AHL Bakersfield this year, Bouchard garnered seven goals and 29 helpers in 54 contests but wasn't able to secure a call-up this year. The 20-year-old blueliner did make his NHL debut back in 2018-19, in which he grabbed one goal in seven appearances for Edmonton. The retirement of Mike Green figures to open up a spot on the 23-man roster, which Bouchard could secure during training camp.