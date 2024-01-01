Bouchard provided an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard helped out on a Zach Hyman insurance tally in the third period. The helper gave Bouchard four points over his last three games. The 24-year-old defenseman had 14 points in 12 appearances in December, and he's been the Oilers' best scoring threat from the blue line this season. He's up to 36 points (17 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 34 contests.