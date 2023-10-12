Bouchard produced a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Canucks.

Bouchard's role as the Oilers' power-play quarterback vaulted him up the draft board in most fantasy formats this year. While the Oilers' offense was quiet in their season opener, the lone goal in the loss came with the man advantage. Bouchard had 40 points in 82 contests last season, and 13 of them came on the power play. The 23-year-old blueliner should continue to be productive as a top-four option.