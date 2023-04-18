Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged four PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Bouchard started off pretty well, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead with his first-period tally. His second penalty of the game ended up being a costly one, as it was a high-sticking minor late in the third period that allowed the Kings to tie the game on the ensuing power play. This was just the second time all season Bouchard's taken multiple penalties in a game. The 23-year-old had 40 points (13 on the power play) and 156 shots on net in 82 regular-season outings, so he should be a key contributor on the blue line during the playoffs.