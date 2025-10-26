Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Bouchard extended his point streak to three games when he tallied his first goal of the season at 15:39 of the second period. However, it was another game to forget in his own zone, as he was on the ice for all three of Seattle's goals. Bouchard is at three points, 30 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through nine contests. The Oilers' 5-on-5 struggles are part of the problem here, but Bouchard typically can generate enough offense to make up for his defensive lapses -- that just hasn't been the case early in 2025-26.