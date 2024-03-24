Bouchard notched two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bouchard's poor defense led to the Maple Leafs' third goal, though he at least partially made up for it by assisting on two of the Oilers' goals. On offense, Bouchard has been rock-solid lately with nine helpers over his last six outings. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 69 points (30 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-26 rating through 68 appearances.