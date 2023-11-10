Bouchard notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Bouchard set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally late in the third period. This was Bouchard's second helper over the last three games. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to three tallies, eight assists, 41 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 12 contests overall. He led the Oilers with 26:38 of ice time Thursday, but his lackluster defense has been a point of concern with the team struggling early in the season.