Bouchard logged a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Bouchard took a shot that bounced off teammate Zach Hyman's face and into the net for the Oilers' fifth goal. Hyman was able to finish the game, so Bouchard won't have to feel too bad about the unconventional assist. With points in eight straight games (four goals, eight assists), the 23-year-old defenseman has found another level to his game at just the right time. He also has 13 shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five playoff contests.