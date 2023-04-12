Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard's tally came 1:50 into overtime as the Oilers cashed in on a Bowen Byram hooking penalty. Over his last nine outings, Bouchard has racked up three goals, six assists, five power-play points and a plus-6 rating. The 23-year-old defenseman has seven tallies, 39 points (13 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 95 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 81 contests overall.