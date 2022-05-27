Bouchard scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

Bouchard tallied the game-tying goal at 16:08 of the second period. That goal was the fourth in a span of 1:11 between the two teams, setting an NHL playoff record for the fastest four goals in a game. The 22-year-old blueliner netted three goals in five games against the Flames, and he's up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 12 postseason outings.