Bouchard scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bouchard has two goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. He broke up Carter Hart's shutout bid late in the second period, but the Oilers didn't carry any momentum into the third period. Bouchard continues to dazzle on offense this season with 21 goals, 88 points, 215 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 77 appearances. He doesn't have much else to prove in the regular season, though the spotlight is always on his defensive work during the postseason.