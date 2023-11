Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Bouchard's point streak is up to five games (two goals, five assists). The defenseman continues to make an impact on offense even as his defensive assignments get reduced to compensate for poor play in his own zone. He's up to 19 points (nine on the power play) with 60 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 19 appearances this season.