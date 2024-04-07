Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Bouchard's tally midway through the third period was the game-winner. The has two goals and five assists over his last seven contests. The defenseman is up to 17 goals, 79 points (35 on the power play), 206 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 64 hits and a plus-31 rating through 76 outings overall. Bouchard continues to provide elite offense from the blue line.