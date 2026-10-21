Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Bouchard celebrated his 27th birthday with his seventh goal of the season, converting the overtime winner after assisting on Leon Draisaitl's first-period power-play tally. The defenseman continues to provide elite offensive production from Edmonton's blue line, with 18 points through nine games. His prominent role on the Oilers' top power-play unit gives him an exceptionally high fantasy ceiling, particularly with Edmonton converting three of its five opportunities Tuesday. His consistency is almost unmatched as well, as he has cracked the scoresheeet in all but one of his nine appearances while posting five multi-point performances already.