Bouchard provided two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Bouchard has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 straight games dating back to the regular season. In the playoffs, he's racked up two goals and 10 assists over seven outings, with 10 of his 12 points coming on the power play. The defenseman has added 15 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.