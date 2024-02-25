Bouchard logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Bouchard reached the 40-assist mark for the second by helping out on the first of Zach Hyman's two goals. Over 10 outings in February, Bouchard has 11 points. the 24-year-old defenseman is up to 54 points (25 on the power play) with 148 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-11 rating through 55 contests in a top-four role this season.