Bouchard provided two assists, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Bouchard was the only Oiler to record multiple points in the contest. It was a much-needed slump-busting performance for the 23-year-old, who had been held without a point for seven straight contests. He's up to three tallies, 13 helpers, 85 shots on net, 61 hits, 40 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 42 contests this season.