Bouchard recorded two assists and a game-high eight shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Bouchard helped give the Oilers some depth scoring, assisting on both of Alex Chiasson's tallies in the contest. The 21-year-old Bouchard has racked up four points, 22 shots and an even plus-minus rating in six appearances. While Ethan Bear (head) is close to returning, Bouchard's place in the lineup appears secure, especially if William Lagesson (upper body) ends up missing time.