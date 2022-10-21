Bouchard recorded a shorthanded assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Bouchard's helper on a Ryan McLeod goal in the second period was the former's first point in four games this year. It's been a rough start to the campaign, as Bouchard also sports a minus-3 rating with 11 shots on net, 11 hits and two blocked shots while seeing only traces of power-play time. The 23-year-old is looking to build off of a 43-point campaign from last year, but the lack of premium minutes -- either on the power play or at even strength -- will make it tough for him to have a repeat effort.