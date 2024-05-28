Bouchard notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Bouchard helped out Zach Hyman's opening goal early in the first period. The Stars have at least somewhat neutralized Bouchard in the Western Conference Finals, limiting him to two assists in three contests. He has 22 points (eight on the power play), 49 shots on net, 24 blocks, 13 hits and a plus-12 rating over 15 playoff appearances after playing above a point-per-game pace in the first two rounds.