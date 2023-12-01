Bouchard notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Bouchard has two goals and eight helpers over his eight-game point streak, and he's logged at one power-play point in each of the last five contests. That run has helped to offset some of his defensive woes, though the Oilers are playing better hockey as a team as new head coach Kris Knoblauch takes control. Bouchard has 22 points (12 on the power play), 70 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 22 appearances.