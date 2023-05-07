Bouchard scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Both of Bouchard's points came on the power play, as the Golden Knights' lack of discipline came back to bite them. The 23-year-old Bouchard has been one of the breakout stars of the postseason so far with at least one point in all eight of the Oilers' playoff games. He's picked up three goals, 11 helpers, 17 shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating, and his role on the top power-play unit should keep him productive.