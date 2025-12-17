Bouchard scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard has two goals and eight assists over eight games in December, with five of those 10 points coming on the power play. The 26-year-old's offense has been pretty stable since late October after a cold start to the campaign. He's now at six goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances. With the Oilers making their annual December turnaround, Bouchard should be a top-tier defenseman for the remainder of the fantasy campaign.