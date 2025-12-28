Bouchard scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Bouchard logged his third multi-point effort in the last six games, a span in which he has two goals and five assists. The 26-year-old was in on both of the Oilers' goals and continues to be a key part of the offense from the blue line. For the season, the defenseman is up to seven goals, 30 helpers, 13 power-play points, 98 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances.