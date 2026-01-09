Bouchard scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Bouchard has earned four points (three on the power play) during his three-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman remains highly productive on offense while playing massive minutes for the Oilers. He's up to nine goals, 41 points, 112 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 44 appearances this season.