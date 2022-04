Bouchard scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard opened the scoring at 12:47 of the first period. He nearly had a second one later on, but an offside review overturned it. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to impress from a scoring standpoint with 12 tallies, 42 points, 202 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. He's added 105 blocked shots, 77 hits and 28 PIM to provide modest physicality in his first full campaign.