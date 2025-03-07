Bouchard scored the game-winning goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Bouchard set up Leon Draisaitl's second-period tally. Late in overtime, Bouchard cashed in with seven seconds on the clock to secure the win for the Oilers after they blew two previous leads. The defenseman has five points over his last five games, four of which have come on the power play. He's up to 11 goals, 49 points (20 on the power play), 182 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 62 appearances this season.