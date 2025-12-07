Bouchard scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Bouchard has two goals and eight helpers over his last six games. The 26-year-old was part of the Oilers' four-goal burst in the first period. The defenseman finding a rhythm on offense has elevated the team's scoring lately. He's up to five goals, 27 points (eight on the power play), 73 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 29 outings this season in a top-pairing role.