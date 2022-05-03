Bouchard notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Kings in Game 1.
Bouchard played his first postseason contest Monday, and it didn't take him long to get his first point. He helped out on a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the second period. Bouchard enjoyed a breakout campaign with 43 points, 205 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 81 regular-season outings. He'll likely continue to play a top-four role with power-play time in the playoffs.
