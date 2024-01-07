Bouchard notched three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Bouchard helped out on all three of Zach Hyman's tallies in the game, two of which came on the power play. The 24-year-old Bouchard has a goal and six assists over his last five contests, bouncing back from his slump just before the holiday break. The defenseman is up to nine goals, 30 helpers, 19 power-play points, 106 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances.