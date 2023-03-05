Bouchard registered three assists in Edmonton's 7-5 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.
Bouchard's first two helpers were recorded while the Oilers had the man advantage. He has three goals and 24 points in 64 contests this season, including seven power-play points. Bouchard was held off the scoresheet in his previous eight contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Draws helper in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Ends 10-game scoring drought•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Another two-assist effort•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Adds assist Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Contributes assist in loss•