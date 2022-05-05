Bouchard recorded two assists in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Bouchard picked up a helper on a Ryan McLeod goal in the second period before adding another on Evander Kane's power-play tally in the third. The 22-year-old defenseman now has three assists through his first two postseason games. Bouchard finished the regular season with 12 goals and 31 assists in 81 games with 80 hits and 112 blocked shots.