Bouchard registered two assists in Edmonton's 4-1 victory over Dallas on Thursday.
Bouchard's second helper was recorded while Edmonton had the man advantage. He has four goals and 29 points in 69 contests in 2022-23, including eight power-play points. Bouchard is on a roll, contributing a goal and eight points over his last six outings.
