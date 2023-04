Bouchard notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Bouchard helped out on a Leon Draisaitl tally in the first period. With three goals and three assists during a five-game point streak, Bouchard continues to be noticeable on offense. The 23-year-old defenseman can also play physical in a top-four role, and his time on the top power-play unit will add to his fantasy value in the postseason.