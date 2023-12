Bouchard recorded a pair of assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Bouchard helped out on Mattias Ekholm's early goal in the first period and Zach Hyman's tally a few minutes later. The pair of assists gives Bouchard two goals and 10 helpers during his nine-game point streak. The 24-year-old offensive defenseman has five goals, 19 assists, 71 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 23 outings overall.