Bouchard notched a pair of assists, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Bouchard's point streak is up to 13 games (five goals, 15 helpers), and this was the fourth time in five contests he recorded multiple points. The defenseman is thriving now that the Oilers' offense has gotten out of an early-season rut. He's up to eight goals, 24 helpers, 16 power-play points, 81 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 outings.