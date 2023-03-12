Bouchard posted two assists and one shot in the Oilers' 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Bouchard picked up helpers on Mattias Ekholm's goal in the first period and Connor McDavid's goal in the second period. This gives him points in three of his last four games with six points in that span. On the season, Bouchard has four goals and 27 points in 67 games.