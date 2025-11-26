Bouchard scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Bouchard has two goals and nine assists over his last nine games, and this was the first time in that span he's taken a minus rating (minus-1). The 26-year-old defenseman's improved offense lately hasn't made up for the team's struggling play overall. Bouchard is at four goals, 21 points, 68 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 25 appearances.