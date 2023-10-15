Bouchard notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Bouchard has a power-play helper in each of the Oilers' first two games. That aspect of the game hasn't been a problem for Edmonton, but the defense has been extremely leaky. Bouchard has a minus-4 rating and four blocked shots to go with 10 shots on goal and his two assists. He should continue to see top-four minutes and premium ice time with the team's biggest stars, but the peripheral numbers may continue to struggle if the Oilers' goaltending can't settle down.