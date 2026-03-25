Bouchard notched three assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mammoth.

One of Bouchard's helpers was on a Matt Savoie shorthanded goal. The 26-year-old Bouchard had a hand in all three of the Oilers' goals in the second period, which helped decide the game. The defenseman has matched his career high of 82 points from the 2023-24 regular season, and he has 10 games left to add to his totals. He's added 201 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating, which has made him well worth the early-round investment fantasy managers needed to get him back in the fall.