Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added five blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Bouchard has racked up two goals and four helpers over four games in January. He has at least one power-play point in each of those contests. For the season, the high-scoring blueliner is up to 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists), 112 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 45 appearances.