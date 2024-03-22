Bouchard logged two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Bouchard is on another playmaking run with seven helpers, including three on the power play, over his last five contests. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 67 points (15 goals, 52 assists) with 180 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-28 rating through 67 appearances.