Bouchard logged an assist, seven shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bouchard helped out on a Viktor Arvidsson goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Bouchard had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, which is just his second multi-game dry spell this postseason. He's produced six goals, 12 helpers, a plus-11 rating, 44 shots on net and 22 blocked shots through 17 playoff outings as the Oilers' leading blueliner on offense.