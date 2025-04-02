Bouchard logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bouchard continues to rack up helpers, earning eight of them over the last nine games since his last goal. In that span, he's collected three of those assists on the power play. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 60 points (24 on the power play), 211 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 74 appearances this season. He continues to thrive in a top-pairing role, though he's definitely in the 2025 portion of the season after an acceptable start to the year.