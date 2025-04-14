Bouchard logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Bouchard continues to roll on offense with a goal and eight assists over seven outings in April. The Oilers lost another defenseman to injury when Troy Stecher (undisclosed) left Sunday's contest, so it's looking less likely for Bouchard to get any rest ahead of the playoffs. He looks set to play in all 82 games for the second time in his career. The 25-year-old has 14 goals, 53 assists, 231 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 80 appearances.