Bouchard notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bouchard had been held off the scoresheet for the first time in the series in Game 4. He has a goal and five helpers over five contests versus the Panthers as he continues to make a substantial impact on offense. The defenseman's had a strong postseason with 23 points, 67 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 21 appearances.