Bouchard recorded four assists, three shots and a blocked shot during Saturday's 5-2 preseason win over Winnipeg.

Bouchard has displayed plenty of durability throughout his NHL career, as he's appeared in at least 81 regular-season games in each of the past five campaigns. The 26-year-old remained dominant last year, recording 21 goals, 74 assists, 101 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 29 hits while averaging 24:41 of ice time. He enters the 2026-27 season as one of the top fantasy blueliners, and he got off to a hot start to begin the preseason Saturday.