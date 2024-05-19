Bouchard scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-4 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Bouchard had a point in each period as he earned his third multi-point effort over six games in the second round. The defenseman has been excellent with five goals, 13 helpers, 37 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 11 playoff outings. Even more impressively, Bouchard has held his own defensively, though he's also clearly benefiting from playing alongside Mattias Ekholm on the top pairing.