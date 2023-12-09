Bouchard scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Bouchard opened the scoring in the first period, reached the 20-assist mark in the second and added the game-winner on the power play in the third. The 24-year-old is among the hottest players in the NHL with a 10-game point streak consisting of four goals and 11 assists. The defenseman has seven tallies, 27 points (13 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 24 contests overall. Bouchard's offense continues to help him maintain a top-four role.